Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,379 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 40,483 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up about 7.5% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Autodesk worth $57,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $8.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.26. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,249 shares of company stock worth $10,927,999. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.13.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

