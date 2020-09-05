Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Avista worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avista by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Avista by 24.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 1,076.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avista by 211.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.37. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.74 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $27,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,899.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

