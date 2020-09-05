B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,077,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of B2Gold worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,478,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 406,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 26,226 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 7.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,639,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,288,000 after acquiring an additional 892,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 6,864.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 182,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $6.45 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

