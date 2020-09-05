BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.50. BAB shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 450 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

About BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

