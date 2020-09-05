Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 63,229 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 63,229 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Boeing worth $102,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,785,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,961,802. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.44. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

