Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 72,415 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $137,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

MA traded down $8.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,568,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

