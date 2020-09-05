Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Holdings Lifted by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 185,236 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.27% of Ball worth $61,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth $41,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Ball by 26.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 227.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,993. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,481. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

