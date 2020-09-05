Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.52

Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.52 and traded as low as $28.01. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 112 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKHYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Hapoalim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Bank Hapoalim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim Ltd will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

