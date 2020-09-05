Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.46

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $10.51. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 1,618 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 237,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 215,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 419,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.