Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,090,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 30th total of 15,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GOLD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,433,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,004,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.24. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.58 to $31.71 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

