Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $169.68

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.68 and traded as high as $171.60. Bbgi Sicav shares last traded at $169.20, with a volume of 279,070 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.67.

Get Bbgi Sicav alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a GBX 3.59 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Bbgi Sicav’s previous dividend of $3.50. Bbgi Sicav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bbgi Sicav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bbgi Sicav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.