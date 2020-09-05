Beer Money (BEER) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Beer Money token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $100,191.45 and $4,351.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.38 or 0.05082479 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00032155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00048391 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

