Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.44

Bexil Co. (OTCMKTS:BXLC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $14.00. Bexil shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 817 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03.

About Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC)

Bexil Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and securities trading activities in the United States. It also operates as a mutual fund underwriter or sponsor. Bexil Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in New York, New York.

