Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,157.60

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,157.60 and traded as high as $4,215.00. Bioventix shares last traded at $4,200.00, with a volume of 881 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,157.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,007.08.

Bioventix Company Profile (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in blood-testing machines in hospitals and other labs worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications.

