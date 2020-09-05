BitClave (CAT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One BitClave token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bibox, YoBit and HitBTC. BitClave has a total market capitalization of $101,974.67 and $4.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitClave has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitClave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.59 or 0.04945685 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032405 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047972 BTC.

About BitClave

BitClave is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. BitClave’s official website is www.bitclave.com. BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitClave Token Trading

BitClave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Tidex, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitClave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitClave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitClave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitClave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.