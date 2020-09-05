BitcoinV Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinV has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinV coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinV has a market capitalization of $55,983.77 and approximately $1,491.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002682 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002900 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000503 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinV Coin Profile

BitcoinV (CRYPTO:BTCV) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,787,200 coins. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinV is medium.com/@support_43415. BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org.

BitcoinV Coin Trading

BitcoinV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinV using one of the exchanges listed above.

