BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $490,225.35

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $490,225.35 and approximately $24,808.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00526233 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00080644 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00057415 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,742,010,200 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

