Blackrock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $594.42

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.42 and traded as high as $624.00. Blackrock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at $612.00, with a volume of 111,234 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 548.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th.

In other Blackrock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Angela Lane bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 571 ($7.46) per share, for a total transaction of £4,996.25 ($6,528.49).

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

