Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,169,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816,090 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.39% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $180,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 110.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 51.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.7% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,802. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.