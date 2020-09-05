Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.27

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $3.82. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 799 shares traded.

CFPUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

