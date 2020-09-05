Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.45

Shares of Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.45 and traded as high as $29.00. Capital Power shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 650,591 shares.

CPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$397.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

