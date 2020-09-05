CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF (NYSE:CMO.PE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.09

CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF (NYSE:CMO.PE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and traded as high as $23.83. CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 11,541 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF Company Profile (NYSE:CMO.PE)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

