Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce $39.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.77 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $56.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $171.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $176.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $260.53 million, with estimates ranging from $224.20 million to $282.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $371,853.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $157,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,167.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and sold 53,916 shares worth $4,165,271. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

