Cartesi Trading Down 48.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $3.66 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00102622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.01593102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00188494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00164249 BTC.

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,403,548 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cartesi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

