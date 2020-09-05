Cashaa (CAS) Market Cap Reaches $15.99 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Cashaa has a market cap of $15.99 million and $1.04 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 108.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00102089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01590909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00187937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00163248 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

