Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.69

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and traded as high as $48.00. Cenkos Securities shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 61,952 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 million and a PE ratio of -230.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

About Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. It offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

