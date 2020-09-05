CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.81

CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.81 and traded as low as $26.75. CENTY NEXT FINL/SH shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 380 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

About CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY)

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Bank of Ruston that provides various professional and personal banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; and real estate lending services to residential and commercial customers.

