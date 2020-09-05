CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $87.98

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.98 and traded as high as $95.99. CGI shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 886,186 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on GIB.A. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$102.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.98.

CGI Company Profile (TSE:GIB.A)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

