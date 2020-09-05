Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on CC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

CC stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. Chemours has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

