Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,870,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,759 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.26% of Chevron worth $386,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Chevron by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,926,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,393,000 after buying an additional 467,290 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,492,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,008. The company has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 167.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

