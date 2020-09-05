Chronologic Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $250,154.02 and approximately $783.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00100653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.01589986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00186888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00163168 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,238,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,559 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

