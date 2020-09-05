Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Holdings Decreased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 186,660 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for about 2.1% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.50% of Citrix Systems worth $273,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.23. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $810,464.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,476. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

