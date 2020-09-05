City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.91

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $5.75. City Developments shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 3,298 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDEVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20.

City Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

