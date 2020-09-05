Claymore Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Claymore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00102622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.01593102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00188494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00164249 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

