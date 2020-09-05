ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.72

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.72 and traded as low as $12.11. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 38,700 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 651.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

