CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.87

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $208.87 and traded as high as $210.00. CLS shares last traded at $206.50, with a volume of 330,503 shares.

CLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $869.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 208.87.

CLS (LON:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CLS Holdings plc will post 1429.9999708 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. CLS’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

