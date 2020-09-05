CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.45

CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $3.16. CM Finance shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 4,365 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

About CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN)

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for CM Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.