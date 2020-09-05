Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.84 Million

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will report sales of $77.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.20 million and the highest is $78.80 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $72.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $310.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $314.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $348.55 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $386.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

COLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 99,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,939.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply