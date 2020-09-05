Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will report sales of $77.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.20 million and the highest is $78.80 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $72.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $310.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $314.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $348.55 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $386.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

COLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 99,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,939.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

