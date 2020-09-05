Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.86% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 608.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 819,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period.

Shares of DIAL opened at $21.70 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

