Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,517,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,411,010 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Comcast worth $399,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,201,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075,142. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $203.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

