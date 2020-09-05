Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Community Bank System worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 73.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at $6,095,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $62.42 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

