Conceal (CCX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $303,916.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0952 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. Conceal has a market cap of $873,722.33 and $303,916.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00046655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00665658 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,216.29 or 1.00330080 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.01481755 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00130135 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,199,035 coins and its circulating supply is 9,181,051 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

