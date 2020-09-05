CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Capitalization Tops $19.93 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $19.93 million and approximately $12,262.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009881 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 224.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.46 or 0.06631743 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.00683901 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000662 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,836,638 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

