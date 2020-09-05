Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cool Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WARM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 650,112 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures and heat pipe architecture. The company also focuses on the development of a parallel power input gearbox for designing a mobile generator system; and an electric load assist technology.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.