Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,023 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.6% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.29% of Costco Wholesale worth $348,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.57. 2,556,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,345. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $363.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.45 and its 200-day moving average is $312.57. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.