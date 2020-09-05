Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Trimmed by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

COST traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $346.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.57. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

