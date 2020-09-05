Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Up 14.1% in August

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 525,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

