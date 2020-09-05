Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,756.38

Craneware plc (LON:CRW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,756.38 and traded as high as $1,800.00. Craneware shares last traded at $1,712.50, with a volume of 37,539 shares traded.

CRW has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Craneware alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,662.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,756.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $470.81 million and a PE ratio of 30.58.

About Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.