Cryptaur Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $12,931.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

