CrypticCoin (CRYP) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $57,374.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00547976 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00080566 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00058019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000594 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.